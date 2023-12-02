Garrett (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Rams, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday due to concerns about his shoulder, but he'll ultimately be available in Week 13. He'll look to add to his impressive sack tally (13.0) against Matthew Stafford on Sunday.
