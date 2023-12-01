Garrett (shoulder) missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday but worked out his shoulder on the sideline and still expects to play Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett said he felt something pop during the Browns' loss to the Broncos on Sunday and was day-to-day to begin the week, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The four-time All-Pro has 32 tackles, including 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 2023.
