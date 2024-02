Garrett was named Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garrett played a key role in the stout Browns defense, racking up 14 sacks and four forced fumbles across 16 games. He's been remarkably consistent across the last several seasons and has posted double-digit sacks in all but one of his seven campaigns. Garrett will be locked in as a key player on the defensive side of the ball in Cleveland once again in 2024.