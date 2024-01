Garrett (shoulder) no longer has an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett has yet to miss a game this season and that won't change with the Browns set to play in the wild-card round Saturday. The 28-year-old started the week as a DNP on Tuesday, but after logging a limited practice Wednesday, he ramped up to full participation Thursday.