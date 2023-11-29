Garrett (shoulder) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett was day-to-day early in the week, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, but he's not active for the day of the Browns' first practice of the new week. If he can't get back on the practice field Thursday or Friday, he probably won't suit up in Week 13 at the Rams.