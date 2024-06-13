Coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Garrett (hamstring) "will be fine" after tweaking something during a minicamp drill, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett's injury appears minor and shouldn't impede his readiness for the start of training camp late July, but due to the nature of soft tissue injuries, the situation should nonetheless be monitored. While he was helped off the field on a cart, Cabot reports that Garrett could have walked off under his own strength. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett has posted six straight seasons with double-digit sacks, and health permitting, a seventh should be right around the corner.