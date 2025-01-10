Garrett recorded two tackles, including one for a loss, in Week 18's loss to the Ravens.

Garrett finished the regular season with 47 tackles, including 14.0 sacks, over 17 games played. He also set an NFL record, becoming the first player to achieve at least 14.0 sacks in four consecutive seasons. With two years left on his contract, Garrett is slated to return to Cleveland in 2025; however, the defensive end sent a message to the organization in December that he doesn't want to endure another rebuild. He hasn't requested a trade yet, but Garrett wants to hear the team's plans to come back from its 3-14 season before considering his next step.