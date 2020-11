Vernon recorded five tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed and was credited with a safety in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

The Browns needed other defensive linemen to step up, because they played without Myles Garrett (reserve/COVID-19). Vernon recorded just 3.5 sacks over his first 15 games with Cleveland since the start of the 2019 season, but he's dropped quarterbacks five times in the last three games.