Browns' Orson Charles: Misses practice again
Charles (ankle) was unable to take the practice field Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
After missing his second straight practice Wednesday, Charles' status for Saturday's game against the Broncos is beginning to look bleaker. A clearer picture should arrive when the team releases its injury report Thursday.
