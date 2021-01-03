Jackson will make his first career start Sunday against Pittsburgh, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Jackson has seen almost all his reps this season on special teams, but he'll ultimately be the next man up with Denzel Ward on the COVID list. He's only seen six snaps on defense this year, but he and opposite-side corner Terrance Mitchell will be the first line of defense against Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh passing attack.
