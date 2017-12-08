Browns' Sammie Coates: Deemed questionable
Coates (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coates has missed the last two games with these injuries, but he wasn't much of a ball hog before the injury, having just five receptions for 62 yards through eight games. Now with WR Josh Gordon back, Coates will likely become more of an afterthought for QB DeShone Kizer.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...