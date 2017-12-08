Coates (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coates has missed the last two games with these injuries, but he wasn't much of a ball hog before the injury, having just five receptions for 62 yards through eight games. Now with WR Josh Gordon back, Coates will likely become more of an afterthought for QB DeShone Kizer.