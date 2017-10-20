Browns' Sammie Coates: Gets questionable tag for Week 7
Coates (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 matchup Sunday with the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The Browns haven't revealed the extent to which Coates practiced Friday, but he was limited in Thursday's session, and his questionable designation implies he's probably not completely over the hamstring issue. While extracting production from their receiving corps has been a season-long problem for the Browns, Coates doesn't look to be in line for a longer look on offense. He ranked last in offensive snaps among the five wideouts that played in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, and his path to playing time will only become more difficult if Kenny Britt (groin/knee) is able to suit up Sunday following a two-week hiatus.
More News
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Catches first pass of season•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: No longer on injury report•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Limited again Thursday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Listed as inactive Sunday•
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...