Coates (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 matchup Sunday with the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

The Browns haven't revealed the extent to which Coates practiced Friday, but he was limited in Thursday's session, and his questionable designation implies he's probably not completely over the hamstring issue. While extracting production from their receiving corps has been a season-long problem for the Browns, Coates doesn't look to be in line for a longer look on offense. He ranked last in offensive snaps among the five wideouts that played in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, and his path to playing time will only become more difficult if Kenny Britt (groin/knee) is able to suit up Sunday following a two-week hiatus.