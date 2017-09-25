Browns' Seth DeValve: Sees five targets versus Colts
DeValve secured two of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.
Even though DeValve was on the field more often than David Njoku on Sunday, it was the rookie tight end who finished with the better day. DeValve finished with just one more target while Njoku found the end zone for the second consecutive week. If there's a silver lining here, it's that DeValve is still garnering targets. He's fourth on the team with 14 and is second in receiving yards with 132. But until he starts scoring touchdowns, his fantasy value is almost non-existent.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Totals 61 yards versus Ravens•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Targeted five times Sunday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Strong performance Saturday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Two catches Monday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Practices with first-team offense•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...