DeValve secured two of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.

Even though DeValve was on the field more often than David Njoku on Sunday, it was the rookie tight end who finished with the better day. DeValve finished with just one more target while Njoku found the end zone for the second consecutive week. If there's a silver lining here, it's that DeValve is still garnering targets. He's fourth on the team with 14 and is second in receiving yards with 132. But until he starts scoring touchdowns, his fantasy value is almost non-existent.