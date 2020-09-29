Richardson recorded four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington.
Richardson now has two sacks through three games, and he sits just one sack shy of last year's total through 16 games. The 29-year-old has also played at least 61 percent of defensive snaps in every game this season. He doesn't pile up tackles, but the recent trend in sacks is encouraging for his IDP prospects.
