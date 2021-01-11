Richardson (neck) is active for Sunday's wild-card game in Pittsburgh, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Richardson was initially listed as questionable to play Sunday, but he'll be available against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. The veteran defensive tackle notched 4.5 sacks across 16 regular-season games.
