Richardson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson has played in each of the last two games despite this neck injury, so he's on the right track for Sunday's game after logging a trio of limited practices this week. The 30-year-old posted 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups through 16 games this year, and he's set for a massive role against the division rival.
