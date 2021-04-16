The Browns released Richardson on Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The move frees up around $12 million in cap space, helping make room for the team's recent edition of DE Jadeveon Clowney. The 30-year-old Richardson played all 32 regular-season games during his two years in Cleveland, recording 126 tackles and 7.5 snaps on 1,574 defensive snaps. He should be able to find a starting DT job with another team.
