Richardson totaled three solo tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Thursday's 36-28 win over the Steelers.
Richardson got consistent penetration into the Steelers' backfield, causing a handful of negative plays. The 31-year-old veteran isn't the same difference-maker he was when he first broke into the league with the Jets, but he's still a serviceable contributor. Richardson needs another half a sack to reach three for the seventh time in nine seasons.
More News
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: One QB hurry Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Back with Vikings•
-
Sheldon Richardson: Released by Cleveland•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Finishes strong season•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Ready to rock•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Questionable for wild-card game•