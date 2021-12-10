Richardson totaled three solo tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Thursday's 36-28 win over the Steelers.

Richardson got consistent penetration into the Steelers' backfield, causing a handful of negative plays. The 31-year-old veteran isn't the same difference-maker he was when he first broke into the league with the Jets, but he's still a serviceable contributor. Richardson needs another half a sack to reach three for the seventh time in nine seasons.