The Vikings have signed Richardson to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the defensive tackle's deal could be worth up to $4.35 million with incentives. The 30-year-old, who logged 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks with the Browns last season, played for the Vikings in 2018 before inking a three-year, $36 million deal with Cleveland in free agency. Richardson was cut loose in April, in a move that freed up $11 million in cap space for the Browns, paving the way for him to return to the Minnesota, where he should bolster the team's interior pass rush.
