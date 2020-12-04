Redwine (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Redwine was forced to miss last week's game against the Jaguars due to the knee issue, but he appears on track for a return. With the second-year pro appearing fully healthy, he'll likely return to his back up role at safety, primarily playing his snaps on special teams during Sunday's game against the Titans.
