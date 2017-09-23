Play

McGill (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McGill was a limited participant in practice this week after not playing Week 2 and is still dealing with a back issue from last season. Even if the 24-year-old is able to play Sunday he is unlikely to play a significant role for the Browns' defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories