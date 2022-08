McGill has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and will be sidelined for one or two weeks, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

McGill suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos. The veteran defensive tackle appeared in two games for the Vikings last year, recording one tackle and one pass defense across 33 defensive snaps. His injury will likely make it difficult for him to secure a spot on Minnesota's initial 53-man roster.