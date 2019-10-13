Mitchell will start at cornerback against the Seahawks on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mitchell is drawing a fourth straight start in place of rookie Greedy Williams (hamstring). With Denzel Ward (hamstring) also inactive, the Browns will be forced to operate without both starting cornerback against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

