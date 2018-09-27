Browns' Tyrod Taylor: Dealing with back issue
Though Taylor has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, he was limited by a back injury at Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As a result, it's not a lock that Taylor will be available to back up Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Raiders. If he can't go, Drew Stanton would work behind Mayfield in Week 4. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he would name a No. 2 quarterback Friday before the team's flight to Oakland, according to Cabot.
