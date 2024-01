Taylor (thumb) returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Taylor hit the sideline for a spell to have his thumb examined, but after backup Tommy DeVito got banged up, the former reentered the contest. He'll look to build upon the 72 yards on 4-for-6 passing and one seven-yard carry that he had accumulated prior to his departure.