Taylor completed 23 of 32 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles. He added 38 rushing yards on eight carries.

The veteran quarterback might have topped 300 yards for the second straight game, but he briefly left late in the first quarter to get his thumb checked out, and Tommy DeVito completed a five-yard pass in his absence. Taylor, who has played for five teams over the last seven seasons alone, will be a free agent in the offseason and isn't likely to return to the Giants with DeVito and Daniel Jones (knee) on the depth chart, but the 34-year-old showed in 2023 he can still be effective and won't likely have much trouble landing elsewhere.