Taylor (back) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's projected injury report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Coach Brian Daboll named Taylor the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles earlier in the day, suggesting that he doesn't anticipate this back injury will hinder Taylor's availability. Nonetheless, Taylor's participation level in practice Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring as the Giants prepare for a rematch with a reeling Philadelphia defense against which Taylor threw for 133 yards in one half of action two weeks ago.