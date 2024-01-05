Taylor (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Brian Daboll never seemed worried about Taylor's back injury, naming the 34-year-old as his Week 18 starting quarterback Wednesday. Taylor led a second-half rally against the Eagles in Week 16, ultimately falling short in a 33-25 loss after replacing Tommy DeVito at halftime. The rematch may be impacted by snow, and there's also some chance the Eagles rest key players or remove some of them early.