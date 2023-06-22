Stinnie, who missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and MCL, was able to run and work on the blocking sleds without any trace of a limp during the Buccaneers' recent minicamp, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news is naturally encouraging given the severity of the injury Stinnie suffered during a preseason game against the Titans in August. Stinnie will still be under a year removed from the multi-ligament tear when training camp begins in late July, but when the 29-year-old is back to full strength, he'll be in line to serve as guard depth, at minimum.