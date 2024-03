The Giants signed Stinnie on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman has spent time with the Titans and Buccaneers throughout his six-year career, but he's now found a new home in New York. Stinnie has appeared in 31 games during his time in the NFL, with 13 of those games (11 starts) coming last season. He's expected to compete for a depth spot on the Giants' offensive line this offseason.