The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Winfield on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Winfield's franchise tag positions him to earn $17.1 million to play for Tampa Bay on a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he and the Buccaneers are reportedly using it as a bridge to come to terms on a true long-term extension, negotiations which both sides have until mid-July to complete. Across 17 regular-season games the All-Pro safety recorded 122 tackles (76 solo), six sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.