Winfield recorded five sacks (four solo), including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Winfield's tackle total checked in third on the afternoon for the Buccaneers, and it included his career-high sixth sack of the season. The fourth-year safety established new personal bests in tackles (122), interceptions (three), passes defensed (12), forced fumbles (six) and fumble recoveries (four) across 17 games, and he'll be a key asset once again when he faces the Eagles in Monday night's home wild-card matchup.