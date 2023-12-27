Winfield notched three tackles (all solo), including one sack, and added an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-12 win over Jacksonville.

Winfield tied his season-low mark in stops, but he nonetheless played a significant part in Tampa Bay's victory. The star safety intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass in the second quarter, sacked Lawrence later in the period, and recovered an Evan Engram fumble in the fourth. Winfield entered the weekend deemed questionable due to a calf injury, but he played 67 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps Sunday and appeared to come away without any setbacks.