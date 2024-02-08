Winfield finished the 2023 regular season with 122 tackles (76 solo), including six sacks, three interceptions, an additional nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games. He added five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in two postseason contests.

The fourth-year safety's tackle, interception, pass defensed, forced fumbles and fumble recovery totals all qualified as career highs. Winfield certainly picked an opportune time for a breakout campaign, considering he's set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year in March. However, given his importance to the Buccaneers' defense, it would appear likely the team makes a serious attempt to retain him before he enters the open market.