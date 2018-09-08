Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Won't play Sunday
Grimes (groin) will not play against the Saints on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grimes did not travel with the Buccaneers to New Orleans. Now without their top cornerback for the regular-season opener, Tampa will rely on a rotation of Ryan Smith, Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart to stall the Saints' passing attack. Drew Brees looks set for a big day Week 1.
