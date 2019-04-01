Grimes does not intend to retire this offseason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Grimes continues to test the waters of free agency after three seasons in Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old made 48 tackles, one forced fumble and six defended passes across 13 games in 2018, failing to record an interception for the first time since 2012, when he suited up for only one game. Though the four-time Pro Bowler intends to suit up for a 13th NFL season, it remains to be seen whether any teams are interested in bringing him in as a starter.