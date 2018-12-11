Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Solid in return to action
Grimes totaled four tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Grimes made his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury and turned in a solid performance, although he was part of a secondary that allowed 11 receptions to Michael Thomas. The veteran corner has no fewer than three and as many as six stops in every game he's played this season, but he's uncharacteristically yet to record an interception and has been credited with just three defensed passes despite seeing plenty of action his way. He'll look to get his hands on a ball from the still developing Lamar Jackson in a Week 15 tilt against the Ravens.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Practices in full•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Inactive in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Active on tackle front in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...