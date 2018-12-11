Grimes totaled four tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Grimes made his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury and turned in a solid performance, although he was part of a secondary that allowed 11 receptions to Michael Thomas. The veteran corner has no fewer than three and as many as six stops in every game he's played this season, but he's uncharacteristically yet to record an interception and has been credited with just three defensed passes despite seeing plenty of action his way. He'll look to get his hands on a ball from the still developing Lamar Jackson in a Week 15 tilt against the Ravens.