Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Practices in full
Grimes (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grimes sat out last week's win over the Panthers due to a knee issue, but now appears to have gotten fully healthy. Barring any setbacks, expect the starting cornerback to suit up against the Saints on Sunday.
