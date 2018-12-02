Grimes (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Panthers.

Grimes' inactive status comes on the heels of the late-week deterioration of his health. The veteran corner regressed from full participant Wednesday all the way to non-participant Friday, and he's now officially set to miss his first game since Week 2 and third overall this season. With Grimes, Carlton Davis (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) all in street clothes Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports that Ryan Smith and De'Vante Harris will be the Buccaneers' starting corners against the Panthers.

