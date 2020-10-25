site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-carlton-davis-back-on-the-field | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Back on the field
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis (chest) has returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Davis stands to resume handling his usual every-down role at left cornerback now that he's back in action.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read