Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Productive in Week 9 loss
Davis totaled five tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He has nine total tackles (eight solo) in three games since returning from groin and back injuries in Week 7.
The rookie is up to 25 stops over seven games, and he'll likely continue piling up plenty of tackle opportunities given how frequently teams are passing on the Buccaneers. Davis is naturally experiencing some of the growing pains that are part and parcel for first-year players, although the experience he's gaining as a starter is likely to serve him well moving forward. Despite his college reputation as a physical, aggressive corner, Davis has yet to record an interception and has a modest three passes defensed to his credit thus far.
