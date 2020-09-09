Davis (shoulder) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis sustained a shoulder injury during a late training camp scrimmage, but he's ready to begin the season at full strength. The 23-year-old will reprise his usual role against the Saints on Sunday, when he'll face the difficult task of containing a lethal Drew Brees-led aerial attack.
