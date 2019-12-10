Ogunbowale hauled in all five targets for 48 yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The change-of-pace back was heavily involved, playing a total of 23 snaps from scrimmage in addition to his 19 on special teams. Ogunbowale's reception and receiving yardage totals were career bests, as he continues to develop into one of the more dependable third-down/two-minute backs in the league. Ogunbowale's virtually non-existent rushing role does limit his viability, however, especially at a critical time like the fantasy postseason.