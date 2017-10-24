Buccaneers' Darryl Tapp: Picked up by Bucs
Tapp signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tapp was most recently released by the Saints in mid-September. He has 28 career sacks, and will presumably provide depth on at defensive end.
