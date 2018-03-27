Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said he expects Jackson to have much better production in 2018, noting that the team made an entire tape of plays where the veteran wideout was open but didn't get the ball, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Signed to a three-year, $33.5 million contract last offseason, Jackson finished 2017 with career-low marks of 13.4 yards per catch, 7.3 yards per target and 47.7 receiving yards per game. The disappointing season in combination with a large contract and talented wideout depth chart might seem to put his status with the team in jeopardy, but the Bucs apparently don't blame Jackson for his lack of statistical output. The hope is that an improved offensive line will give Jameis Winston more time to look downfield, allowing him to take advantage of a wideout group led by Jackson, Mike Evans, Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin, not to mention Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard (ankle) at tight end. Jackson's efficiency should improve at least a little, but the ample competition for Winston's attention will make it tough to realize a significant increase on last year's mark of 6.5 targets per game.