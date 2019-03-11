The Buccaneers aren't having any luck finding a trade for Jackson (Achilles), Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports multiple teams are interested in acquiring Jackson, but not if it means giving up a draft pick for the right to pay him $10 million in 2019. Those teams prefer to wait out the situation, presumably operating under the assumption Tampa Bay will eventually release the 32-year-old wideout. The Bucs reportedly intend to keep Jackson on their roster for the time being, but the outlook could change quickly if they make some big moves in free agency. The Eagles have been mentioned as a possible fit, though it may simply be a case of wishful thinking on Jackson's part.

