Pierre-Paul totaled four tackles (all solo) and a sack in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The takedown of Matt Ryan gave Pierre-Paul 12.5 sacks for the season, his best total in that category since 2014. In another disappointing campaign for the Buccaneers -- one that cost coach Dirk Koetter his job -- Pierre-Paul's play was a bright spot, as he also lived up to his reputation as one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the league with 58 tackles (48 solo). Pierre-Paul will enter the second year of a three-year contract in 2019 and will undoubtedly be counted on once again as a centerpiece of the team's front seven.