Pierre-Paul signed with the Saints' practice squad Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul spent last season with the Ravens, recording three sacks in 14 contests. The 34-year-old remained a free agent going into the season, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently reported the 34-year-old edge rusher was willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender. The Saints recently saw their depth at defensive end take a hit with Isaiah Foskey suffered a quad injury Week 9, so Pierre-Paul could be a candidate to help fill the void coming out of the team's Week 11 bye.