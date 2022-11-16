Pierre-Paul (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' injury report Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul came away from the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with an ankle injury, though he apparently worked past this apparently minor issue during the team's bye week. The 33-year-old recorded eight tackles, one sack and three passes defended on 228 defensive snaps since signing with Baltimore on Sept. 22, though, with fellow outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo both returned from Achilles injuries, his playing time could take a step back moving forward.