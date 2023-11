Pierre-Paul is now willing to sign a practice squad deal with a playoff contender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pierre-Paul suited up 14 times for the Ravens last season, playing 502 defensive snaps and recording 26 tackles, three sacks and five passes defended. The 34-year-old has remained a free agent this offseason but seems to be lowering his standards for a deal in an attempt to continue his career and get back on the field in 2023.